After Martha’s Vineyard was proven unfit for illegal migrants, New York City will send its sanctuary city castoffs on a cruise, presumably paid for by taxpayers.

New York is now so overrun with illegal immigration that Mayor Eric Adams hatched a plan to house incoming migrants on a cruise ship.

“NYC Mayor now says at least 13K asylum seekers have arrived in NYC,” ABC-7 N.Y.’s Janie Yu tweeted Tuesday. “He’s confirms the city is looking into possibly housing them on a cruise ship.”

Republican governors have been sending more migrants released at the U.S. border with Mexico to Democratic strongholds. Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis flew about 50 Venezuelans last week to the small, upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. During the weekend, Texas’ Greg Abbott bused more migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Washington, D.C.

U.S. authorities are grappling with unusually large numbers of migrants crossing the border from Mexico amid rapidly changing demographics.

The administration said Monday that people from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua accounted for more than 1 of 3 migrants stopped at the border in August. Authorities stopped migrants 2.15 million times from October through August, the first time it was above 2 million during the government’s fiscal year.

