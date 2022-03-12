NEW YORK POST:

A man with a history of assaulting kids allegedly attacked a Queens toddler by allegedly flipping the stroller she was sitting in, police said.

Christopher Elder, 31, allegedly accosted a woman who was pushing her toddler granddaughter in a stroller as she tossed out trash in Flushing early Friday, according to the NYPD.

The incident unfolded about 6:20 a.m. at 45th Avenue and Robinson Street when Elder, of Queens, began shouting at the woman, Maria Zamora, 48, who doesn’t speak English.

He then allegedly overturned the stroller carrying the woman’s 2-year-old granddaughter, Sophia, knocking the child to pavement, police said.

