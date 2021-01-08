The New York Post:

A New York City man who breached the US Capitol building wearing a bizarre fur costume is the son of a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge, according to a report Thursday.

Aaron Mostofsky, who told the Post Wednesday he’d come to protest a “stolen election,” was holding a police riot shield as a mob of rioters swarmed the building Wednesday.

Mostofsky is the son of Shlomo Mostofsky, a prominent figure in the Orthodox Jewish community, elected to the court last January, according to Gothamist.

On Wednesday Aaron Mostofsky told The Post, “We were cheated. I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump — I think it was close to 85 million.I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York.”

Shlomo Mostofsky couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

