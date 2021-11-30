The New York Post:

A Brooklyn homeless man was busted three times in just 36 hours last week, boasting to NYPD cops that he would dodge bail at each turn because he “didn’t have a record.”

He proved to be right.

Agustin Garcia, 63, was charged with robbing two Manhattan straphangers — wielding a knife against one of them — and stealing a beer from a Bronx bodega in rapid succession, prosecutors and law enforcement sources told The Post.

Manhattan prosecutors twice asked that Garcia be held on bail amid his alleged crime spree, only to be denied by judges.

It wasn’t until the suspect was busted a third time that he was sent to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, although still without any bail to keep him locked up.

“We can arrest people, we can cut them loose, incarcerate them, but it’s not addressing the underlying problems,” said a frustrated law enforcement source.

More at The New York Post