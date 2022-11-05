NY Post

The Brooklyn man charged this week in the 2020 killing of Indiana college student Ethan Williams was granted bail Friday — in what the victim’s father blasted as an “unbelievable” decision by the judge. Judge Leigh Cheng ignored objections from prosecutors, who asked that William Freeman, 26, be locked up without bail, citing his lengthy criminal history and detailing alleged evidence tying him to the fatal shooting — including a taped confession. The victim’s dad, Thomas Williams, told The Post he was in a state of “shock” after prosecutors called Thursday to say his son’s accused killer had finally been arrested — and then was taken aback when he learned Cheng set a $350,000 bail for the suspect. “I don’t know that he has the money to make the bail, but apparently all of the buzz about killers being released to walk your streets freely in New York are true. Unbelievable,” Williams said following the hearing in Brooklyn Criminal Court.

Read More