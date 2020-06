DISRN.COM

Looters in New York City pulled up to ransack a store Monday night in a $350,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.

The footage was shot in the SoHo neighborhood in lower Manhattan. The ultra-luxury Cullinan has a starting price of $333,000, but its price-as-delivered regularly stretches far beyond the $350,000 mark.

READ MORE AT DISRN.COM