In his notorious black-and-red Reichstag Fire speech on September 1, Old Joe Biden declared: “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” But while Joe and his far-Left henchmen move to criminalize political dissent and fundamentally transform the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave into an authoritarian hellhole, they remain mum and indifferent regarding a genuine “extremism” that really does threaten “the very foundations of our republic.” Their silence is easy to explain: the real extremists are their friends and allies, as we saw again on Thursday, when a man named Dzenan Camovic was sentenced to 30 years in prison for attacking police officers during the George Floyd riots in New York City.

Camovic was not your average skeevy Antifa member with a well-developed drug habit and a glancing (at best) acquaintance with personal hygiene. The New York Post reported Wednesday that he was sentenced “for stabbing an NYPD cop in the neck and shooting two other officers in an ambush.” Camovic likely didn’t hit his stabbing victim, Officer Yayon Frantz Jean Pierre, in the neck at random. Camovic is a devout Muslim, and the Qur’an tells believers: “When you meet the unbelievers, strike the necks” (47:4). He has made no secret of his Islamic commitment: as he attacked the cops, he screamed “Allahu akbar.”

When the stabbed Jean Pierre fell and dropped his gun, Camovic grabbed the gun and shot two other cops in the hand. Why did he shoot both of them in the hand? Maybe to prevent them from grabbing him, but maybe it also had to do with this: “When your Lord inspired the angels, I am with you. So make those who believe stand firm. I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve. Then strike the necks and strike their fingertips” (Qur’an 8:12).

