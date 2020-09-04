New York Post:

A Department of Homeless Services police officer was busted for sexting with a “14-year-old girl” in a civilian sting operation exposing Big Apple pedophiles on YouTube, The Post has learned.

Michael Castro, 24, is now facing an internal investigation at the Department of Social Services, which oversees DHS and has referred the matter to law enforcement, the agency said.

Castro, previously stationed at the Renaissance Shelter, was caught in the crosshairs of the YouTube page “NYCreeps Spotlight” — a modern-day version of “To Catch a Predator” that aims to lure in pedophiles online by posing as teenagers, the page’s creator told The Post.

“I put a fake profile up and I just wait for all these guys to hit my post up and in the beginning, I let them know my age, I let them know I’m 14-years-old. Some agree, some don’t agree, and the ones who agree, those are the ones that I catch,” said the creator, who asked to be referred to as “FM” to protect his identity and his children.

Here’s a video of the take-down:

More at The New York Post