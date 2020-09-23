New York Daily News:

Within a few minutes, a homeless man near Penn Station sucker-punched two women hard enough to knock out their teeth, police said Saturday.

William Morris, 35, is charged with two assaults on Friday, the second of which was caught on video. Neither victim had any idea why Morris attacked them.

“He just struck me out of nowhere. I think he’s crazy,” said the first victim, Teresa, 54, who asked that her full name not be used. “He had a horrible strength that was not normal.”

“It was like when you wake up from a bad dream and you don’t really know what’s really happening,” Teresa told the Daily News. “I was just in shock, and I couldn’t even think right.” Teresa was taken to the Lenox Health emergency room in the West Village.

An eight-second video of the second attack shows Morris acting erratically as he walked down Seventh Ave. near W. 34th St.

Suddenly, he punched a woman in her face with his right hand. The 47-year-old victim, carrying two bags, flew into a bike lane next to the sidewalk.

