CBS NEW YORK:

They are being evicted from the streets.

The city’s homeless crisis is apparently so bad that officials are now serving eviction notices before tearing down homeless encampments.

CBS2’s Marcia Kramer was there Wednesday when a man living in the plaza near a Flatbush subway station got the heave ho.

The subway plaza is not your home. That was the message sent to Thomas Harris as an army of cops and city workers began carting away a massive homeless encampment he built — and lived in — at Parkside and Ocean avenues.

He did not go quietly.

“Leave me alone!” Harris said. “I don’t bother nobody!”

Actually, Harris’ jaw-dropping collection of drums, clothes, food and garbage bothered a lot of people, which is why the city served him with a formal eviction notice last week and then showed up Wednesday to enforce it.

“I’m in a wheelchair with one leg!” Harris said.

Harris lost most of his left leg when he was hit by a subway six years ago, and this is not the first time he has been evicted.