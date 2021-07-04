NY Post

Hate crime in the city is way up, skyrocketing by 139 percent this year, NYPD data show. Cops say they’ve investigated 320 reports of possible bias attacks through June 27, up from 134 incidents during the same period in 2020. Offenses against Asians surged by 400 percent, to 105 reported cases this year from 21 last year. Anti-Semitic assaults went up 69 percent, to 113 incidents this year from 67 last year. The NYPD reported 28 attacks on Blacks this year, nearly double last year’s 15. There were also 11 hate crimes against whites, an increase from four in 2020; five incidents involving Muslims, up from two last year; and four offenses against Hispanics after none last year, the data

