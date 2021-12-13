The New York Post:

May be?

Experts raise doubts about legality of NYC’s ‘non-citizen’ voting rights law

Constitutional experts are raising doubts about the legality of the bill approved by the lame-duck New York City Council Thursday that will grant 800,000 non-citizens the right to vote in municipal elections.

Mayor Bill de Blasio — who has raised legal concerns about the measure and is leaving office at year’s end — said he will still allow it to become law, declining to veto the measure.

It will give legal, non-citizen residents such as green card holders the right to vote in local races but not state or federal elections.

The state Constitution, Article 2, Section 1, grants the right to vote in all elections to “every citizen” 18 years of age or older.

“Every citizen shall be entitled to vote at every election for all officers elected by the people and upon all questions submitted to the vote of the people provided that such citizen is eighteen years of age or over and shall have been a resident of this state, and of the county, city, or village for 30 days next preceding an election,” the relevant section says.

