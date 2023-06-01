New York Mayor Eric Adams has allowed a “Homeless Bill of Rights” to become law, a step supporters say will strengthen legal protections for the unhoused in a city struggling with a record number of people in its shelter system.

The measure passed the City Council with bipartisan support in April as city shelters were swelled beyond capacity by the arrival of 70,000 international migrants since last spring.

Among other things, the new law acknowledges the explicit right to sleep outdoors in public places — though not anyplace they like. New York City has other laws in place that could limit where outside the unhoused can sleep.

Police can clear sidewalks and streets of anyone who impedes the flow of traffic. Most city parks close at 1 a.m. And people can’t generally sleep on privately owned property.

The law also gives people the right to complain about shelter accommodations without repercussion and includes safeguards to prevent a person from being assigned to spaces that don’t correspond to their gender identity. It also gives people the right to apply for rental assistance and requires parents staying in shelters be given diapers for their babies.

The main sponsor, New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, said the measure was necessary to let people in the shelter system know they are entitled to fair and respectful treatment.

The new law also reiterates that New Yorkers have a right to shelter, a mandate in place since 1981 when a court ordered the city to provide temporary housing to anyone who asks for it.

