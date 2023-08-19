NYC drug crisis reaches new low with addicts standing around with needles hanging out of their arms

Welcome to the new New York. The Big Apple’s spiraling drug crisis has reached a new low, with depravity across the city so commonplace, a glass-eyed junkie can stand in the middle of a Midtown sidewalk on a weekday morning for five long minutes — with a needle jutting out of his scab-covered arm.

The horrific example played out Wednesday around 11 a.m. on West 37th Street, where the man stood motionless with a needle jabbed into his vein, as passersby so numb to it all blithely maneuvered around him.“That’s what I used to see when I see as a kid, people all overdosed in the middle of [the] street — and dead,” Angel Figueroa, 55, who works in Midtown and grew up surrounded by the ills of addiction in the Lower East Side, told The Post.“This world went backward, not forward.”Even junkies such as Abraham Hwang, 32, can clearly see how grim the drug crisis has become in New York City, which he said is “at the climax” of the epidemic.

