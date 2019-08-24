New York Post:

The city Department of Investigation is probing the elevator accident that fatally crushed a 30-year-old man as he tried to step into the lobby of his Manhattan apartment building, the agency said Friday.

The gruesome death of Sam Waisbren came weeks after the Department of Buildings found that a safety device on the other elevator in the Manhattan Promenade tower was “tampered with” and “rendered inoperative,” records show.

The May 29 discovery led to a Class 1 Environmental Control Board violation and an unpaid $1,280 fine.