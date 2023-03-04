The city Department of Education is investigating widely circulated screenshots of anti-white texts purportedly written by Staten Island’s black superintendent, officials told The Post.

The inflammatory texts vowing to get rid of white principals and “clean up this island” are attributed to District 31 Superintendent Marion Wilson.

The screenshots were sent in emails to Chancellor Banks and other DOE and city officials from the encrypted email address Mikeboy70@protonmail.com.

A message sent there got no response.

The screenshots, which two principals forwarded to the Post, are troubling.

“No more white principals on my watch!” says one text under Wilson’s name.

“I need to clean up this island,” another text reads. “White folks need to recognize this is not the boys club anymore. A strong black woman runs this bitch now, and they can either get on board or get out. If they don’t get out, I’m going to take them out one by one. They’re not gonna know what hit them. Gonna be fun.”

A third text says, “Chris’s white ass is G-O-N-E. It’s happening.”

It is an apparent reference to Christopher Anzalone, a former executive director of District 3

