NYC doctor Zhi Alan Cheng facing over 20 sex crime charges after drugging and raping at least 6 women — and filming assaults

A rising New York City doctor was charged with drugging and sexually assaulting numerous women — including a patient — then filming their unconscious bodies as he violated them.

Zhi Alan Cheng, 33, a gastroenterologist at New York Presbyterian Queens, was initially arrested in December after his girlfriend claimed the doctor knocked her unconscious at his Astoria apartment using a surgical mask stuffed with cotton balls soaked in an unknown liquid.

She said she didn’t remember anything when she woke up, but found a video of Cheng sexually assaulting her — along with footage of him attacking other women.

In addition to discovering assault videos, prosecutors said numerous drugs including fentanyl, ketamine, LSD, and surgical anesthesia were found in Cheng’s home.

Cheng was arraigned and indicted on three counts of rape, 10 counts of predatory sexual assault, seven for sexual abuse, and four counts of assault, prosecutors announced Monday.

READ MORE