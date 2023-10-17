NYC doctor fired over pro-Hamas post cheering Israelis getting a ‘taste of their own medicine’

NYC – Dr. Dana Diab is an ER physician at Lenox Hill (@lenoxhill).



Dina Diab took to Instagram rejoicing Zionist settlers [aka jews] were murdered, raped, beheaded, and kidnapped by the Hamas terror group on Saturday October 7th.



A New York City emergency room doctor has been fired for controversial posts online that applauded Hamas’ massacre at a music festival in southern Israel, saying the attacks gave Israelis “a taste of their own medicine.”Dr. Dana Diab — an emergency room physician with Lenox Hill Hospital and Brookdale University Hospital & Medical Center, according to NYC Health + Hospitals — shared a video of the heinous Oct. 7 attack on her Instagram Stories.“Zionist settlers getting a taste of their own medicine,” she wrote, according to a screenshot shared by Stop Antisemitism on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

A second snap showed Diab’s Instagram profile, which has since gone private — where the physician boasted over 600 followers and had a Palestinian flag emoji in the bio section.“Dina [sic] Diab took to Instagram rejoicing Zionist settlers [aka jews] were murdered, raped, beheaded, and kidnapped by the Hamas terror group on Saturday October 7th,” Stop Antisemitism wrote alongside the images.

