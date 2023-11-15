NYC Democratic Socialists rip DC ‘March for Israel’ as pro-genocide while implying crowd included ‘Hitler apologists’

The New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America ripped Tuesday’s massive pro-Israel rally in Washington, DC, as a “pro-Genocide March.

“Today’s Pro-Genocide March in DC is a sad attempt to match the energy of millions who have marched, protested, phone-banked, and engaged in direct action to demand a Ceasefire and fight for a Free Palestine,” the NYC-SDA wrote in the post.

“We have the people on our side,” the group continued — adding a meme that implied “Christian nationalist[s],” “Hitler apologist[s],” “corporate Democrat[s],” the Israeli president and pro-Israel lobbyists had joined together for the rally.

The DSA later defended its tweet in an emailed statement to The Post, saying the “Hitler apologist” phrase was a specific reference to Pastor John Hagee, a controversial figure who once said Hurricane Katrina was God’s retribution for gay people and that God sent Adolf Hitler to help Jews reach the Promised Land.

Hagee spoke at the rally and told the crowd that there was “no middle ground in this conflict,” according to the Times of Israel.

