NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A Queens deli owner lost three teeth when he was slugged in the face with a power drill by an irate customer, police said Tuesday.

Cops released a photo of the unhinged suspect holding a Dewalt drill in his hand and asked for the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

The attacker got into an argument with a woman who works at the 41st Grocery on 41st St. near 35th Ave. in Astoria about 7:20 p.m. June 22, cops said.

When the 44-year-old owner stepped in, the crazed customer slugged the owner in the face with a drill he was carrying, knocking out the victim’s teeth and cutting his mouth. The assailant ran off.