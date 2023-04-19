A hard-working Brooklyn deli owner who was bashed with a metal pipe by a gang of thugs during a caught-on-video hate crime is back on the job — but still fears the brutes will return for him, his wife told The Post Wednesday.

Marie Shahzada, 45, said the attack on her hubby Jamal Sawaid at his Coney Island shop last week has put a dent in business — and even local pols are too scared to come to the area to support small businesses.

“Small businesses are vulnerable to all the violence,” she said. “In this community, in Coney Island, what we’ve been asking is for the local representatives to come out. The local representatives are not walking from Mermaid Avenue, West 16th all the way down to 35th.

“They’re scared themselves,” she added. “If they can’t do that, then what do you think about us?”

Sawaid, 58, was inside his shop around 2:20 p.m. Saturday when four men came in and confronted him, calling him a “sand n—-er” and hitting him in the face and head before beating him with a metal pipe, according to police.