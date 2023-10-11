NYC dad, former paratrooper flies to Israel to help fight: ‘I knew it wasn’t a choice’

New York mom of two Molly Mandel always knew that her husband, a reservist in the Israeli army, could be asked to return to the family’s ancestral home during a time of need.

But that didn’t make it any less shocking when the phone rang Sunday morning — just a single day after Hamas launched a savage attack on the Jewish state that’s already left about a thousand dead on both sides.

A former active-duty paratrooper and navigator, Zach, 28, could have said no when his old unit called.

The couple has two young children — a 2-year-old daughter and a 3-month-old newborn — and have been living in Manhattan’s Upper East Side since they moved back to the United States from Israel in May 2022.

