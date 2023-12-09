NYC couple checks out 5 pro-Palestinian children’s books indefinitely to prevent ‘indoctrination’

A Roosevelt Island couple have taken a novel approach to what they say is anti-Israel propaganda in their local library — they’ve checked out five pro-Palestinian children’s books and will keep them indefinitely to prevent them from being used for “indoctrination.”

The books — for children as young as 3 — were prominently on display at the New York Public Library branch during “Read Palestine Week,” with several titles about Palestinians arranged in a “indigenous people’s” display with books about Native Americans.

“It’s pretty easy to understand what they’re doing. They are trying to connect between these two identities, and make Israel and Jews look as if we are colonizers and not indigenous to our land,” said Asaf Eyal, whose wife checked out the books on Dec. 3.

“Placing these books next to the Native American books is a very obvious move. The library manager created this display very purposely,” Eyal, 47, added.

Among the showcased books were “We’re in This Together,” a title by anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour — which offered her view of the situation.

READ MORE