NYC commuter knocks out stranger who fell asleep on him on Queens subway

A straphanger on a Queens subway went berserk Tuesday and violently elbowed a fellow rider who fell asleep on his shoulder — igniting a brawl that was caught on camera, according to police. The video, which has since gone viral, captured the ornery commuter smashing his elbows into the sleepy commuter’s face — knocking him unconscious — before throwing fists with the victim’s friend. The fight took place around 5:30 a.m. on the northbound F train as it was approaching the Forest Hills 71st Avenue station, according to police.

The attacker yelled at his 27-year-old victim in both Spanish and English for using him as a pillow, but both the man and his friend stood their ground and argued back. “I speak your f–cking dialect and I know who the f–k you are,” the attacker shouted. “F–k you! Go to sleep someplace … Shut the f–k up already.” The attacker — clad in a gray American flag T-shirt, sunglasses and baseball cap — can be seen shoving his hand in his victim’s face as he shouts and grows more agitated.

