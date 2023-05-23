A Manhattan college professor flipped out on a group of students who set up an information table opposing abortion inside the school building — cursing and tossing their pamphlets, video of the interaction shows.

Professor Shellyne Rodriguez of the @SVA_News accuses students at a pro-life table of "violence" and then proceeds to attack them. Any comment from Pres David Rhodes or VP @anthonyprhodes?pic.twitter.com/VdyKmYHq6U — @amuse (@amuse) May 22, 2023

Shellyne Rodriguez, an adjunct professor, told the pro-life students they were “triggering” her students by tabling inside Hunter College in Manhattan earlier this month.

The footage was posted to Twitter by Students for Life of America.

“You’re not educating s–t. This is f–king propaganda,” the art professor told the students tabling on May 2. “What are you going to do like anti-trans next?”

A male student behind the table calmly told her, “I mean no, we’re talking about abortion” and said he was sorry about “triggering” her students.

Rodriguez claimed their demonstration was “violent” and yelled at the male student behind the table that he wasn’t sorry “because you can’t even have a f–king baby,” the video shows.

