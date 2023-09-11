NYC child thieves keep targeting bars, leaving owners ‘overwhelmed’ with thefts: ‘The police can’t arrest me, I’m just a kid’

The owner of an Upper West Side bar that’s been terrorized by a gang of thieving children said he was threatened by one of the youngsters — as yet another Manhattan business owner came forward Sunday as a victim of the kiddie crime wave. Jacob Rabinowitz, owner of the Amsterdam Ale House, was at the bar on West 76th Street on Saturday night when, he said, he spotted one of the children who robbed his patrons back in February panhandling outside his business.Rabinowitz told The Post he chased the boy away and went on to warn other businesses about the child — which is when the youngster allegedly threatened him.

“He said he was going to beat my ass,” Rabinowitz recalled Sunday. “It was this little kid telling me that.”When the pub owner warned the child that he would call the police, the boy allegedly replied: “The police can’t arrest me, I’m just a kid.”

READ MORE