NYC cabbie, 60, viciously beaten by 5 brutes on busy street: video

A New York City taxi driver was viciously beaten by a group of five brutes on a busy Midtown Manhattan street last week in a disturbing attack that was caught on camera.

The horrific footage shows three women and two men repeatedly striking the 60-year-old cabbie with shoes and closed fists near Sixth Avenue and W. 34th Street on July 19.

The male driver attempts to avoid their blows and bends down to pick an item off the street, but is continuously pummeled.

He is knocked off balance and slumps along the side of his cab as one of the women strikes him several times more and kicks him in the chest, according to the video.

The victim tries to protect his head with his hands as onlookers watch without getting involved.

The woman is pulled off by one of the men before the clip ends.

He was taken in an ambulance to New York University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the cab driver and the individuals got into an argument before the brutal beatdown.

Two of the suspects — 35-year-old Howard Colley and 51-year-old Natalie Morgan, both of Brooklyn — were arrested at the scene, according to cops.

