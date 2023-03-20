The NYPD and US Secret Service are huddling to prep for Donald Trump’s possible indictment in Manhattan after the former president said he expected to be arrested this week and told supporters to protest, sources told The Post.

The FBI, state court officers and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office have also been kept in the loop on security discussions, with the Big Apple bracing for the worst after Trump, 76, urged his followers to “take our nation back” in light of his looming indictment, police sources said.

“We will use all of our available resources,” one NYPD source said Sunday, noting that the department’s Strategic Response Group — which responds to civil unrest and major events — “has a role in this agency and when needed they will be called in.”

Officials from several agencies met on Sunday and are expected to confer again on Monday, according to sources.

Trump took to his “Truth Social” site over the weekend and said he expects to be arrested Tuesday on an indictment stemming from Bragg’s ongoing probe into alleged hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in the lead up to the 2016 election. Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he has denied.

