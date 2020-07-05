New York Post:

Nearly 30 people were shot overnight in the city — 14 of them in northern Manhattan, police sources said.

The NYPD wasn’t able to immediately provide the number of shootings, but confirmed that at least 10 people had been shot — two fatally — overnight.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest at 12:43 a.m. in East New York, Brooklyn, cops said. The man, who was shot on Atkins Avenue near Pitkin Avenue, was rushed to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center but couldn’t be saved. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

Then, at 2:40 a.m. a 23-year-old man was shot in the back on 116th Street near Morningside Park in Harlem, cops said. He was taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital by private means.

He was uncooperative when interviewed by police and then died, according to an NYPD spokesman.

