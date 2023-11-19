NY Times: Yeah, OK, Wages Do Rise When Migration Falls

Vermont families are earning higher wages because migrants are not going to the northern state, says a New York Times article.The lack of migrants pressures local CEOs to raise their existing workers’ output — and so the CEOs are raising productivity with new machines, training, and worksite reforms, the newspaper reported.“At Burlington Bagel Bakery, a sign in the window advertises wages starting at $25 an hour,” says the lede paragraph in the November 12 article, which then lists ways in which CEOs help employees produce more wealth every hour: [Central Vermont Medical Center] has teamed up with two local colleges on a program enabling hospital employees to train as nurses while working full time … Lake Champlain Chocolates, a high-end chocolate maker outside Burlington, has revamped its production schedule to reduce its reliance on seasonal help … New equipment [at Cabot Creamery] will package cheese slices automatically.The link between wages and migration is routinely denied by pro-migration advocates who are paid by the investors who fully recognize their payoff from migration.Many investors, banks, and CEOs prefer low-cost, low-wage immigration because it helps them create profits from low-productivity companies and their associated workforce of apartment-sharing, rental-spiking renters, and welfare-aided consumers.

