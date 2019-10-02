BREITBART:

President Donald Trump has insulted, berated, and fired hesitant aides as he tries to fulfill his 2016 campaign promise to block illegal migration, according to the New York Times.

The NYT article is couched in negative terms. But it gives the nation’s K-12 civics classes a textbook case of how optimistic Americans can use their democratic votes to shift a complacent Washington establishment.

The newspaper shows how Trump repeatedly and relentlessly fought his own cautious or oppositional appointees to deliver on his promise to block illegal immigration:

In the Oval Office that March [2019] afternoon, a 30-minute meeting extended to more than two hours as Mr. Trump’s team tried desperately to placate him.

“You are making me look like an idiot!” Mr. Trump shouted, adding in a profanity, as multiple officials in the room described it. “I ran on this. It’s my issue.”

…

The president’s advisers left the meeting in a near panic.