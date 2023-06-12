Breitbart

The New York Times published a profile of Hollywood star Cheryl Hines last weekend in which it claimed that she risked “normalizing” the allegedly “dangerous ideas” of her husband, Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr.. Kennedy is challenging incumbent President Joe Biden for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. And while any insurgent campaign is a long shot, the Times article suggests he poses an actual political threat.

The article states: Ms. Hines, 57, has been in many spotlights during her three decades as a professional actress, most famously for her role as Larry David’s wife on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but this new one is different. After a lifetime of not being particularly political, she finds herself not only married to a man from a storied American political family, but also attached to his long-shot campaign for the highest office in the country. (Mr. Kennedy is the son of former United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.) And it seems clear he will need Ms. Hines, who is in the unique position of being more recognizable to some voters than her candidate husband, to help soften his image for those put off by his crusade against vaccines and history of promoting conspiracy theories, such as the false narrative that Bill Gates champions vaccines for financial gain.

Now, he is running for president, and you — “a genuine ray of light,” says the producer Suzanne Todd, and whom actor Alec Baldwin has said “everybody loves” — are along for the ride. After years of being able to distance yourself from your husband’s most problematic views, you now risk being seen as at least tacitly embracing them by standing by and smiling if he says things on the campaign trail that are demonstrably untrue.

Read More