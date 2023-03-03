A New York Times staffer was “spat upon” by someone who was upset about the newspaper’s “attempts to eliminate trans people,” according to a spokesperson for the Gray Lady.

The alleged incident took place amid an ongoing campaign of criticism against the Times from activists who say that “the newspaper of record” is devoting ink to “transphobic” voices.

A Times spokesperson told Washington Post media columnist Erik Wemple on Thursday that the incident took place on Feb. 19. The employee hasn’t been identified.

“Our employee was recognized in public,” Wemple quoted the Times spokesperson as saying.

“The person said something about ‘attempts to eliminate trans people’ and then spat on the employee.”

The Post has sought comment from the Times.

The Times on Thursday convened its annual “State of the Times” event which featured keynote speaker A.G. Sulzberger, the newspaper’s publisher.

