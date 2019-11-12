THE NEW YORK TIMES:

With much of the election energy focused on next year’s presidential election, most of the contests in New York State have stuck firmly to the all-the-politics-is-local playbook, hinging on issues like schools and crime.

But one district attorney race on the banks of Lake Ontario has become an unlikely big-money referendum on traditional law-and-order prosecutors, much like similar battles in Boston, Philadelphia and Queens, N.Y.

The race in Monroe County pits a Republican incumbent, Sandra Doorley, against an insurgent challenger, Shani Curry Mitchell, a progressive newcomer who has drawn the attention and backing from the billionaire George Soros.

Since early October, Mr. Soros has spent more than $800,000 on ads supporting Ms. Mitchell through one of his political action committees, helping to bring visibility to a candidate pledging to stop “the overprosecution of the poor” and minority groups, and restore trust between law enforcement and communities in the county.

His PAC has contributed to five campaigns this election cycle, up and down the East Coast: In Virginia, the PAC has given $621,144.97 to the commonwealth’s attorney candidate Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, and $462,212.37 to the commonwealth’s attorney candidate Steve Descano. In Pennsylvania, the PAC has given $53,900 for research, polling and campaign literature to Friends of Jack Stollsteimer, another Democrat, in the Delaware County district attorney race.