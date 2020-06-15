World Tribune:

The New York Times has welcomed the nation of Chaz with open arms.

In a news analysis published Thursday, the leftist newspaper hailed the “liberated streets” of the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, lauding the anarchist-controlled area as “a homeland for racial justice.”

City leaders allowed police to effectively abandon their precinct in Chaz, allowing a collection of leftists, including radicals associated with the Antifa terrorist group, to set up an area free of cops and authority.

Chaz has erected border walls and has armed guards patrolling the zone, some reportedly carrying AR-15s.

Yes, The New York Times appears to be praising the use of border walls and armed guards by a sovereign nation.

“They reversed the barricades to shield the liberated streets and laid claim to several city blocks, now known as the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,’ ” the Times’ Mike Baker wrote, noting a banner in front of a police station reading, “This space is now property of the Seattle people.”

“The entire area was now a homeland for racial justice — and, depending on the protester one talked to, perhaps something more,” he continued, describing the area as “part street festival, part commune” hallmarked by “speeches, poetry and music.”

