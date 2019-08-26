THE AMERICAN THINKER:

After dithering for three days about how to respond to Breitbart’s exposure of the racism and antisemitism of its politics editor (i.e., the guy who shapes its political coverage), The New York Times finally has come up with an angle: they are victims!

You have to read the first acknowledgment of the racist tweets from senior staff editor for politics Tom Wright-Piersant that the paper published Sunday. The headline gives away the game: “Trump Allies Target Journalists Over Coverage Deemed Hostile to White House.”

It’s all a plot to fight back against the New York Times’ honest and reputable coverage of Trump, guided by the wise hand of the antisemite. Seriously, that’s their game:

A loose network of conservative operatives allied with the White House is pursuing what they say will be an aggressive operation to discredit news organizations deemed hostile to President Trump by publicizing damaging information about journalists.

It is the latest step in a long-running effort by Mr. Trump and his allies to undercut the influence of legitimate news reporting. Four people familiar with the operation described how it works, asserting that it has compiled dossiers of potentially embarrassing social media posts and other public statements by hundreds of people who work at some of the country’s most prominent news organizations.