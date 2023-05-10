A New York Times opinion writer has been ripped for claiming that straphangers scared of “half-naked lunatics” menacing Big Apple subways need therapy for “imaginary monsters.”

Elizabeth Spiers sparked incredulity with her condescending response to the suggestion that a “polite society” is “one where people can safely ride the subway to work or take their children out in public without being accosted & menaced by half-naked lunatics.”

“Hi – New Yorker here,” wrote Spiers, who is also a Democratic pollster and NYU journalism professor.

“I’ve safely ridden the subway for 23 years and my child has never been menaced by a half naked lunatic, but these imaginary monsters in your head are addressable with therapy,” she continued.

Her tweet quickly went viral, seen more than 3 million times by Wednesday — with many questioning how serious she was.

