Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) reported to federal officials for being subjected to abuse, neglect, or trafficking after their release into the United States has exploded under President Joe Biden’s watch.

According to bombshell data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), published in the New York Times, there has been an explosion in reports of abuse, neglect, and trafficking among UACs after they are released to sponsors in the U.S. — most of whom are not their relatives.

The data indicate that in the last few months of 2020, when former President Trump was in office, reports to HHS officials of abuse, neglect, and trafficking of UACs sat below just 50 calls.

By early 2021, when Biden took office and blew open an expansive Catch and Release network for migrants, reports to HHS officials of abuse, neglect, and trafficking of UACs went from fewer than 50 calls in January 2021 to well over 250 calls by March 2022 and averaging more than 200 calls a month since then.

