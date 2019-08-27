THE DAILY BEAST:

New York Times op-ed columnist Bret Stephens, who last month wrote a column comparing mean tweets directed at him to the French Reign of Terror, emailed George Washington University associate professor Dave Karpf and the university’s provost on Monday to complain about the professor’s tweet calling Stephens a bedbug.

Besides pointing out how offended he was at the tweet, the Times writer also invited Karpf to come to his house, meet his wife and kids, and make the comment directly to his face.

Following reports that the New York Times office had been infested by bedbugs, Karpf decided to send a snarky tweet taking aim at Stephens, who is a frequent target for criticism on Twitter.

“The bedbugs are a metaphor,” Karpf, who is also an author, wrote. “The bedbugs are Bret Stephens.”

Hours later, Karpf noted that while the tweet had only received limited engagement at the time and he hadn’t tagged Stephens in the post, the conservative columnist had sent Karpf an email to point out how “deeply offended” he was over being called a “metaphorical bedbug.”