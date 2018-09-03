BREITBART:

CEOs and investors need the government to import more H-1B visa-workers for U.S. jobs because “a sustained reduction in immigration could dampen growth,” says a report in the New York Times.

While touting the need for more “economic growth,” the article hides the huge scale of the H-1B program and it dismisses the evidence that hundreds of billions of dollars have been transferred from graduates’ per-capita salaries over to the investors on Wall Street.

The two authors, Nelson D. Schwartz and Steve Lohr, repeatedly put Wall Street’s priority of economic growth ahead of Americans’ desire to grow their own wages and salaries:

The Business Roundtable, a group of corporate leaders, recently challenged the Trump administration over changes that it says threaten the livelihoods of thousands of skilled foreign workers, and economic growth and competitiveness.

The article repeatedly complains that agency officials working for President Donald Trump are making it difficult for companies to import replacement visa-workers. For example, the headline declared that “Companies Say Trump Is Hurting Business by Limiting Legal Immigration.”

The headline mistakenly suggested that visa workers are immigrants. They are not immigrants. They are visa workers hired under a temporary contract to work for companies in the United States. Some classes of visa workers can apply for immigrant status.