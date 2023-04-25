The New York Times has admitted President Joe Biden’s border chief is running a parallel immigration network for U.S. employers, alongside the legal immigration system set by Congress in 1990.

“Biden Opens a New Back Door on Immigration,” says the April 23 article, which whitewashes the pocketbook damage being inflicted on ordinary Americans by what it said “could become the largest expansion of legal immigration in decades.”

The newspaper said Biden’s various programs have welcomed and given work permits to 300,000 people from Ukraine, and 670,000 additional people under the “Temporary Protect Status” program, and will accept 360,000 people from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti by the end of 2023.

Congress capped legal immigration at about one million in 1990 or roughly one additional migrant for every four U.S. births.

The article note the Biden back-door immigration policy is backed by business groups who complained bitterly when President Donald Trump’s border curbs forced them to grant higher pay and better conditions to their employees.

