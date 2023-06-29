Despite Martha’s Vineyard’s deeply liberal sensibilities, only four of 49 illegal aliens remain on the island after having been flown there by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) last year, the New York Times reveals.

In September 2022, DeSantis garnered worldwide attention when he sent two flights of 49 illegal aliens to the ultra-liberal elite island of Martha’s Vineyard where the likes of former President Obama has a $12 million estate.

Quickly after the illegal aliens arrived, officials on Martha’s Vineyard declared a “humanitarian crisis” and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) intervened to bus nearly all of illegal aliens off the island to Joint Base Cape Cod. Many have ended up in other locations since.

