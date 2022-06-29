NY Supreme Court Strikes Down Voting Law – Over 800,000 Non-Citizens Won’t Be Allowed to Vote in Municipal Elections

Election integrity is a hot topic in America today, and will get even hotter as we roll towards the midterm elections in November and the presidential election in 2024.

Many citizens remain concerned that our system isn’t 100% reliable, with rumored reports of deceased residents “voting” and miscounted ballots. There’s also the issue of non-citizens voting in elections.

But now, people who are illegally in this country won’t get a chance to cast a ballot in New York.

Back in December 2021, the New York City Council created a class of voters called “municipal voters.” Basically, it let all non-citizens who’d been in the city for at least 30 days before an election register to vote.

Republicans quickly seized on this as another ploy to allow illegal residents to have a say in U.S. elections.

This law would’ve let “municipal voters” to participate in multiple important elections, including those for mayor, public advocate, comptroller, borough president and council member.

