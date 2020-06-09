MediaIte:

NY PBA Chief Mike O’Meara: ‘375 million public interactions per year’ … ‘Overwhelmingly positive responses’ … ‘Stop Treating Us Like Animals!’

The head of New York state’s Police Benevolent Association raged at a Tuesday press conference that the media and state legislators were “vilifying” police “like animals and thugs,” despite police interactions around the country being “overwhelmingly positive.”

“We all read in the paper all week that in the black community, mothers are worried about their children getting home from school without being killed by a cop,” New York Police Benevolent Association President Mike O’Meara said at a PBA press conference in New York City. “What world are we living in? That doesn’t happen. It does not happen!”

“Everybody’s trying to shame us. Legislators. The press. Everybody’s trying to shame us into being embarrassed of our profession. You know what? This isn’t stained by someone in Minneapolis,” he said, holding up his badge before gesturing to the crowd of officers standing behind him. “It’s still got a shine on it, and so do theirs.”

……

“We don’t condone Minneapolis. We roundly reject what he did as disgusting. It’s disgusting!” O’Meara said. “It’s not what we do. It’s not what police officers do. … He killed someone. We didn’t. We are restrained.”

He added, “Stop treating us like animals and thugs, and start treating us with some respect! That’s what we’re here today to say. We’ve been left out of the conversation. We’ve been vilified. It’s disgusting.

VIDEO at MediaIte