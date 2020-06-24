NBC New York:
Curly, Larry, & Moe?
- New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will impose a quarantine on travelers from any state where infections pass a certain level
- The order currently applies to nine states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, Texas
- The 14-day self-quarantine order mirrors similar orders other states imposed on New Yorkers earlier in the crisis
The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said Wednesday they will implement a mandatory quarantine on visitors to their states from viral hotspots, part of a coordinated effort to sustain low local infection rates as coronavirus cases surge to two-month highs across nearly half of the country.
The order, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, does not block people from traveling. But it does make clear that if you’ve been in a state that meets the guidelines — like taking a vacation to Florida and then coming home, or visiting New York from Texas on business — you will have to quarantine for 14 days on arriving. Airports and highways will have reminder signs, and hotels will be asked to inform guests as well.