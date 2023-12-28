NY native held hostage in Gaza has been killed — Hamas terrorists still holding body

A New York native who was being held captive by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip has been killed, and her body is still being held by the terrorists, it was confirmed Thursday.Judi Weinstein Haggai, 70, died as a result of injuries she sustained when terrorists invaded Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, the kibbutz announced.

She and her husband had been taking their usual walk outside the kibbutz when armed Hamas militants on motorcycles ambushed them that morning, relatives said.News of her death comes just one week after officials confirmed her husband, Gadi Haggai, 73, was killed in captivity.Judih Weinstein and Gadi Haggai.

READ MORE