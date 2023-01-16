Ordinary Americans should pay the $2 billion cost of housing and feeding the economic migrants that New York City leaders are putting into Americans’ jobs and apartments, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

“We expect more from our national leaders to address this in a real way,” Adams told a group of Venezuelan economic migrants during a brief Sunday trip to the border town of El Paso, Texas.

“Our price tag could be anywhere from $1.5 to $2 billion,” Adams told told a radio interviewer on January 13.

On Sunday, job seeking migrants cheered when Adams — a Democrat — told migrants he would fight to ensure that they “experience the American dream.”

In December 2022, a city report declared that one in seven New Yorkers already live in poverty: “Under the Official Poverty Measure (OPM), 13.9 percent of New Yorkers — or nearly 2.7 million people — lived in poverty in 2021, compared to 12.8 percent of all Americans. ‘

Yet Adams also complained about the cost of accepting the additional poor migrants that he is welcoming. “New York cannot take more — we can’t,” Adams told the press conference.

