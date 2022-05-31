NEW YORK POST:

State lawmakers are pushing a bill that would help pad the pockets of lawyers representing clients in medical malpractice lawsuits, The Post has learned.

The measure, sponsored by Assemblyman Charles Lavine (D-Nassau) and state Sen. Jamaal Bailey (D-Bronx), would boost the sliding scale of contingency fees that attorneys can collect from clients in such cases, typically filed against hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities.

“The measure makes it easier for lawyers to take these cases on,” said Lavine, noting the suits are often complex and expensive to work on.

But trade groups representing hospitals and companies said the bill — which is being pushed close to the end of Albany’s legislative session on June 2 — is just a money grab by trial lawyers and their allies.

“With other self-enriching bills that trial lawyers push in Albany, they can at least make the cynical case that they also have their plaintiffs’ interests in mind, but not this one. This bill benefits trial lawyers and no one else,” said Brian Conway, spokesman for the Greater New York Hospital Association, which issued a memo opposing the bill.

GNYHA cites data showing New York leads the nation with medical malpractice payouts totaling $37.04 per capita, with New Jersey a distant second at $28.92 per capita.

READ MORE