A NYC law graduate has used her commencement speech to claim that laws are ‘white supremacy’ as she attacked American institutions for being ‘fascist.’

Raging antisemitism has fully consumed the City University of New York. Until the administration is overhauled and all Jewish students and faculty are welcome again, taxpayer funding must be immediately halted.

pic.twitter.com/JOf8vHNsbf — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) May 28, 2023

Fatima Mousa Mohammed was chosen by City University of New York’s law school to speak at the graduation ceremony on May 12 – but the controversial clip has inflamed people on social media after it was posted online.

She blasted the NYPD and the US military as ‘fascists’ and called on her peers to continue to ‘revolution’ against capitalism and racism across the country.

And in her incendiary speech, the future lawyer claimed that black and brown prisoners are murdered daily in US jails – while also turning on her own university for ‘cooperating with global violence.’

Fatima Mohammed started her speech by saying: ‘I chose CUNY school of law for its articulated mission to be law in the service of human needs.

