NBC News:

A series of bomb threats were made to Jewish community centers across the country, officials said

The threats were emailed to more than a dozen JCC’s, Gov. Cuomo said

As a precaution, more than 100 people were evacuated from the JCC in Albany Sunday morning

A series of anonymous bomb threats were made against Jewish community centers in New York, Governor Cuomo said Sunday.

The threats were emailed to members belonging to at least 19 JCCs, officials said.

Cuomo said the threats are part of a wider series made against JCCs nationwide. It was not immediately clear how many threats were made to JCCs within New York.

Local police departments, as well as the FBI and Homeland Security, were all contacted.

